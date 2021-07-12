FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc Buys 30,000 Shares

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $674,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $1,364,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 185,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $2,467,900.00.

FST stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.23. 72,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,940. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FST. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,156,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $557,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

