FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Purchases $674,000.00 in Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $674,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $1,364,000.00.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 185,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $2,467,900.00.
Shares of NYSE FST traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 72,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,940. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.
About FAST Acquisition
FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.