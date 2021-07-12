FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Purchases $674,000.00 in Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $674,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $1,364,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 185,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $2,467,900.00.

Shares of NYSE FST traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 72,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,940. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $11,005,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth $23,475,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FAST Acquisition by 116,116.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,058 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth $12,457,000. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,888,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

