Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT stock opened at $118.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.46. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.