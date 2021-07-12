Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $231.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

RACE has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.56.

Shares of RACE opened at $209.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.59. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Ferrari by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,789,000 after acquiring an additional 29,632 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ferrari by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

