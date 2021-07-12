Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.42.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

