Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,542,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,380,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,739 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,627,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,627,000 after acquiring an additional 922,801 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNF opened at $44.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,054 shares of company stock worth $14,282,661 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

