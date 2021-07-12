First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,539,758 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 220,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $93,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCF. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCF opened at $13.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.71.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

