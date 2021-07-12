First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.00

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $48.48, with a volume of 4986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 44,513 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 182,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 113,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 361,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after buying an additional 59,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

