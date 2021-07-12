First United Co. (NYSE:FUNC) Director Acquires $54,900.00 in Stock

First United Co. (NYSE:FUNC) Director Christy Dipietro acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00.

Shares of First United stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.24. 9 shares of the company were exchanged.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

