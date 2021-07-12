First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Buys 27,420 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,716,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares during the quarter. EZCORP comprises 5.0% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 4.89% of EZCORP worth $13,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in EZCORP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 58.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 95,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 35,173 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in EZCORP by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.19. 5,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,702. The company has a market capitalization of $345.67 million, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.53. EZCORP, Inc. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $7.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $184.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

