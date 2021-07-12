First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Sells 12,261 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,261 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$110.49 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,104. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.