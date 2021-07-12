First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Sells 1,995 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. decreased its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Northwest Pipe makes up 2.0% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 46,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 11,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 98,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

NASDAQ NWPX traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $27.75. 557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,669. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61. The company has a market cap of $273.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $50,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,840.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $28,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $438,613. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.