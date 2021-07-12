FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) is 683 Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

683 Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,002,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 413,889 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy comprises about 5.5% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $104,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 274,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 74,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 34,147 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

FE stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.30. 17,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,333. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

