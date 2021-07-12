Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 600 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $192.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.69 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.12.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.48.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

