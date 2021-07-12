Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.41 Million Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,867,000 after buying an additional 325,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after buying an additional 989,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,201,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,599,000 after buying an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,512,000 after buying an additional 162,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,107,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,872,000 after buying an additional 559,572 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELS. UBS Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $78.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

