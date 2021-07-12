Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $113.25 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.58.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

