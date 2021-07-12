Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 200 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $173.19 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $94.10 and a one year high of $173.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

