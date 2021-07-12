Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,672 shares of company stock worth $4,916,443. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMRN opened at $83.62 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.09.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

