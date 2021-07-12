Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 209,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 61.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $57.18 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

