FLIP Achieves Market Cap of $271,770.53 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 43.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $271,770.53 and approximately $405.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00052761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.27 or 0.00896455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005438 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLP is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

