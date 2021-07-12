Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOCS stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.52. 667,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,487. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.