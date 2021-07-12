FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) & TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Head-To-Head Contrast

FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO N/A N/A -446.41% TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC 57.89% 11.01% 6.29%

FOMO has a beta of 7.83, suggesting that its share price is 683% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FOMO and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO $90,000.00 123.56 -$1.64 million N/A N/A TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC $91.18 million 5.26 $35.31 million $1.57 9.88

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FOMO and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC 0 1 3 0 2.75

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential downside of 21.02%. Given TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is more favorable than FOMO.

Summary

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC beats FOMO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides germicidal disinfection of air and hard surfaces across the commercial and residential landscape. It also offers personal protective equipment, as well as turn-key lighting solutions for a range of clients. In addition, it provides energy efficiency consulting and sustainability solutions. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. and changed its name to FOMO Corp. in December 2019. FOMO Corp. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector. Within technology the areas of focus include: Security, wireless communication equipments, network system and software, business applications software, conferencing equipments/services .big data, cloud computing, data storage, electronics, energy efficiency, hardware, information services, internet and media, networking, semiconductors, software, software as a service, and other technology related subsectors and within life sciences the areas of focus include: biotechnology, bio fuels/bio mass, diagnostic testing and bioinformatics, drug delivery, drug discovery, healthcare information systems, healthcare services, medical, surgical and therapeutic devices, pharmaceuticals and other life science related subsectors. Within growth capital loans it invests between $5 million and $50 million, for equipment financings it invests between $5 million and $25 million, for revolving loans it invests between $1 million and $25 million, and for direct equity investments it may invest between $0.1 million and $5 million (generally not exceeding 5% of the company's total equity). The debt financing products are typically structured as lines of credit and it invests through warrants and secured loans. It does not take board seat in the company.

