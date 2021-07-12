Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.83.

FTS opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42. Fortis has a twelve month low of $37.65 and a twelve month high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Fortis by 114.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 32.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 101,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Fortis by 26.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 340,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 71,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

