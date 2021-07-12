Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives $100.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.06.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $98.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,772. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

