Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) dropped 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95. Approximately 245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,014,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $123,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,245,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,183,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $445,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,836 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,791,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fossil Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,692,538 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $95,388,000 after purchasing an additional 577,697 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Fossil Group by 387.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 490,886 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 390,182 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

