Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,623 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 100.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMA. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $47.79.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSXMA. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

