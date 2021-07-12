Franklin Resources Inc. Has $227,000 Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $426.79 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.78 and a 52 week high of $457.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

