Franklin Resources Inc. Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 260.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

NYSE WF opened at $29.53 on Monday. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

