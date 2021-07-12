Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $214,000 in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 14.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $100.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.79. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMI. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

