Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 142,352 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,080 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 142,352 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 8.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,001,976 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 418.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 407,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 329,002 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 22.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 20,154 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 75.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.