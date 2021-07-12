Frax Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Frax has a total market cap of $228.02 million and $3.12 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00044603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00114831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00161410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,208.78 or 1.00225621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.46 or 0.00961128 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 229,995,441 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

