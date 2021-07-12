Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 2,212 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY opened at $51.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

