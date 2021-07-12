Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,267,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 221,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $239.36 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $163.22 and a 52 week high of $239.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

