FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Lowered by Cormark

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$10.82 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AYA. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares set a C$9.50 target price on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of AYA opened at C$9.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.03. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.95 and a 1 year high of C$10.57. The firm has a market cap of C$968.74 million and a PE ratio of -428.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.90.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,149,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,001,445.51. Also, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,220,428.14.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.