Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 141,000 Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTOCU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $125,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $446,000.

Pine Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

