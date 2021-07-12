Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 124,100 Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 124,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PACXU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at about $1,998,000.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

Pioneer Merger stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.