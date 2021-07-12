Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 102.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,924 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW stock opened at $159.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,080.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,605,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMW. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.