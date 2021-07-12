Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 17,377 Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,377 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cree by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CREE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. New Street Research started coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.46.

Cree stock opened at $94.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $129.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.72.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

