Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

AIR opened at $37.57 on Monday. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.77.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIR. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.