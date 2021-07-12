Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) PT Lowered to C$1.70 at Berenberg Bank

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from C$2.30 to C$1.70 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

GAU stock opened at C$1.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 25.56, a quick ratio of 25.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Galiano Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.27 and a 12-month high of C$2.80. The firm has a market cap of C$303.31 million and a PE ratio of 5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.48.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$74,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$269,196.56.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.