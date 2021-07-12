Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 530.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 204.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 5,354.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

AVID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

AVID opened at $39.48 on Monday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,537,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $58,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,022 shares of company stock valued at $341,973 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

