Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $621,000 Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Renasant were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Renasant in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the first quarter worth about $238,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $38.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. Renasant’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at $960,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

