Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New $577,000 Investment in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 36,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,918,000. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a PE ratio of -1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. ContextLogic’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $85,298.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,104.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 187,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $1,570,161.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,024,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,575,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 960,415 shares of company stock worth $8,636,018 over the last ninety days. 32.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WISH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

ContextLogic Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH).

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.