Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 18,000 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter worth $251,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CJS Securities began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

