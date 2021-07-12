Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 800 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $1,285,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,968,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,846,920.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 560,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,474,000 in the last ninety days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $65.30 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.59. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

