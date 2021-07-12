Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 20,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPK. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in OPKO Health by 8.4% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in OPKO Health by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in OPKO Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in OPKO Health by 129.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in OPKO Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $4.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.76.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,602.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon R. Cohen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

