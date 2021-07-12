Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLPI. Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.77.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

