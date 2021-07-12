GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Sold by Omni Partners LLP

Omni Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,412 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP owned approximately 0.38% of GAN worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GAN. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GAN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,081,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GAN by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after buying an additional 772,503 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GAN in the first quarter worth approximately $4,663,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GAN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,009,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in GAN by 66.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 594,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 237,353 shares during the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,655 shares of company stock valued at $254,405. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,715. GAN Limited has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.17 million, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.04.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

