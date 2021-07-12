Garlicoin (GRLC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,354.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. Garlicoin has a market cap of $4.01 million and $6,354.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0625 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Garlicoin Profile
Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the
Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 64,115,112 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Garlicoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.