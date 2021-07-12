Gary E. Dickerson Sells 175,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NYSE:AMAT) Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NYSE:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.